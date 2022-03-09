Highbridge will be filled with live music on Sunday (March 13th) when a day-long Busk-a-thon is held.

As part of Sedgemoor District Council’s drive to get people back into town and village centres, funded by the Government’s ‘Welcome Back Fund’, the event aims to remind residents and visitors about the diverse nature of local towns and villages.

The planned programme for the day is below, but any artist wanting to take part can show up on the day at one of the locations and check with the performing artist.

The event kicks off from 11am, so turn up and fill your ears with music and also sample many of the different foods and drinks on offer.

Highbridge Busk-a-thon schedule

TimeEventLocation
1100 – 1700 hrsDJ set from Court productionSopha – outside
1130 hrsNorth Somerset SambaCoopers Arms – outside
All dayStore soundtrack from Court productionsSopha – inside
1200 hrs – 1700 hrsBurnham Radio soundtrackThe Globe Inn
1200 hrsRyder Emcee Flying the Flag promo – Hip HopSopha – outside
1200 hrsWayne PopeThe Globe Inn
1215 hrs – 1245 hrsBristol String QuartetHighbridge Railway Station.
1300 hrsNorth Somerset SambaSt Johns Church – outside
1300 hrs to 1330 hrsBristol String QuartetHighbridge Clock Tower (Community centre if wet)
1300 hrsThe Beach’d BouysThe Globe Inn
1330 hrsRyder Emcee Flying the Flag promo – Hip HopSopha – outside
1345 – 1415 hrsBristol String QuartetSopha – inside
1345 hrsHolly SimpsonHighbridge Clock Tower
1400 hrsMoss Flower BandSt Johns Church – outside
1400 hrsSalvThe Globe Inn
1400 hrsJuan CarlosCommunity Centre – outside
1430 hrsNorth Somerset SambaHighbridge Clock Tower
1500 hrsThe Beach’d BouysThe Globe Inn
1500 hrsHolly SimpsonCommunity Centre – outside
1600 hrsJuan CarlosThe Globe Inn

 

The Welcome Back Events are funded from the European Regional Development Fund via the Welcome Back Fund.

 
