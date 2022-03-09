Fuel prices across the Burnham-On-Sea area have hit a new record high this week due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In Burnham last night, both Esso filling stations were selling unleaded at 155.9p and diesel at 162.9p per litre. Applegreen in Berrow Road had unleaded at 154.8p and diesel at 160.8p / litre.

The Gulf station in Highbridge has unleaded at 161.9p and diesel at 169.9p per litre, while Asda in Highbridge had unleaded at 152.7p and diesel at 157.7p per litre.

The price of petrol and diesel is rising due to soaring oil and gas costs amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said last night: “Another day of record average pump price highs is putting petrol on a rapid journey towards 160p a litre and diesel to 165p.”

“And as these are averages, far higher prices will be appearing on forecourt totems up and down the country.“

A year ago, unleaded petrol cost 122.94p a litre and diesel 127.4p nationally.

Russia is the world’s second-biggest producer of crude oil. It supplies a third of Europe’s oil.

The rising cost of fuel has led to calls for the Government to cut fuel duty, which is currently 57.95p per litre of petrol and diesel.

The tax rate has not changed since March 2011.

Campaigners FairFuelUK said: “FairFuelUK strongly renews its call for the Chancellor to cut Fuel Duty, in order to slow the current damaging inflationary pressure.”

The rise to fuel costs comes as a surge in wholesale gas prices since Russia’s invasion has led to warnings that average energy bills across the UK could rocket to nearly £3,000 in October.