Officers investigating a burglary in Cheddar have this week appealed to residents in the Burnham area to contact them if they are offered the items.

A spokesman says: “Between 3pm and 11pm on Saturday 19th February, unknown offenders broke into a property on Labourham Way through a rear window.”

“They left with a significant quantity of cash, gold jewellery and other personal items.”

Police have issued the photos below and appealed for information and witnesses.

“Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or who has any information that could help them trace the stolen property.”

If you can help, call 101 and quote reference 5222042028.

Stolen items included those pictured below: