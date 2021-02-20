A Highbridge cafe has launched a new evening food delivery service this week.

Ray’s Roadhouse on the Walrow Industrial Estate launched the new service on Friday (February 19th) to provide freshly prepared food for delivery or take-away across Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and surrounding area.

The menu includes quality chicken wings, beef burgers, chicken burgers, pork burgers, dirty fries and sides including wedges, onion rings, seasoned fries, mac and cheese and mozarella sticks.

Owner Stuart Carpenter says: “There has been a lot of demand for an evening menu of hot food being available for take-away and delivery to the community. We’ve received lots of positive feedback.”

For more details, see ‘Rays Highbridge’ on Facebook or the Highbridge’ on Facebook or the website , or call 780771.

Pictured: The cafe’s Nicola Moon and Abigail Sheppard who work at the business in Highbridge