New figures show that nearly all residents aged over 70 in Somerset have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

Data from Somerset CCG (Clinical Commissioning Group), which is overseeing the vaccination programme in the county, shows that 99.3% of residents aged 70 and over have received their first jab.

There have been 101,655 doses given out across Somerset so far, which is the second highest rate in England.

The rate is shared with NHS East Leicestershire and Rutland CCG, just behind NHS North East Hampshire and Farnham CCG, which have given doses to 99.8% of their residents aged 70+.

The CCG says that the data is based on vaccinations up to February 14th.