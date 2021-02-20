Two motorists were left ‘shaken but otherwise unhurt’ after a collision near Burnham-On-Sea on Friday (February 19th).

A lorry and van collided at the busy junction of Harp Road and the Causeway just outside the village of Mark at 2.30pm, as pictured here.

A Travis Perkins lorry was left perched on its side against a wall with a Truespeed broadband van underneath.

Police closed Harp Road and diverted traffic around the scene while emergency services were on scene.

While both vehicles were damaged, Police said fortunately no-one had been hurt.

A Police spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Police were at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Harp Road involving an HGV and a van, which happened at approximately 2.30pm.”

“There were not thought to be any injuries. A temporary road closure was put in place while the vehicles were recovered from the scene.”

There have been many collisions at the crash blackspot over the years, and some residents believe more safety measures are needed.