Highbridge Christmas lights switch-on to be held this Saturday

Highbridge is gearing up for an afternoon of festive fun as the town prepares to switch on its Christmas lights on Saturday, 15th November, with events running from 2pm to 7pm.

The celebration will centre around the Community Hall, where a Craft Market will kick off the festivities from 2pm to 5pm, offering handmade gifts and seasonal treats. Families can enjoy face painting between 3pm and 5pm, adding a splash of colour to the day.

At 4pm, the festive spirit ramps up with a chance to meet the Grinch at Create You and visit Santa at Maisey’s Bakery. Musical entertainment begins with the Rock Choir at 4pm, followed by the Crazy Choir at 4:45pm.

A Lantern Parade will illuminate the streets at 5:20pm, leading into a performance of carols by the Churchfield Harmony Choir at 5:40pm.

The highlight of the evening comes at 6:00pm, when the Mayor of Highbridge officially switches on the Christmas lights, marking the start of the festive season.

Burnham’s Christmas lights switch-on will be held on Saturday November 22nd with an afternoon of fun in Victoria Street, leading up to the switch-on at 6pm.