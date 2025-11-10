PHOTOS: Burnham’s BEES drama group brings musical classic ‘Annie’ to town

One of Somerset’s longest-running drama groups, The Burnham Excellent Entertainment Society, is bringing the beloved musical Annie to the stage at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre this month.

Audiences can enjoy two performances of the heartwarming show: an evening performance on Saturday, November 29th at 7pm, and a matinee on Sunday, November 30th at 3pm. Tickets are priced at £19 for adults and £17 for under 18s.

Set in 1930s New York during the Great Depression, Annie follows the journey of a spirited young orphan who dreams of a brighter tomorrow.

With unforgettable songs like “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” the production promises an uplifting experience for all ages.

The story centres on Annie’s escape from the clutches of the cruel Miss Hannigan and her unexpected invitation to spend Christmas with billionaire Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks.

As Annie searches for her real parents, a scheme by Hannigan and her brother Rooster threatens to derail her hopes—until love and loyalty triumph in the end.

A spokesperson for the society said: “We’re thrilled to bring Annie to Burnham audiences. It’s a show full of heart, humour, and timeless music that reminds us all to keep believing in brighter days.”

With a talented local cast – including a four-legged star – and a tale that continues to inspire generations, Annie is a must see.

Tickets are available now via The Princess Theatre box office.