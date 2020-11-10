A Highbridge craft shop is offering creative art making sessions to local residents during the ongoing second Covid lockdown.

Kerry Mason, who runs Kerry’s Card Kreations, is running the online sessions to help people keep safe and stay active.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am running two sessions a week – one is is a card making class, the other a paper crafted project.”

“Classes are £6 each and customers get a kit with full step-by-step instructions and everything you need plus some extras for each class.”

“There is access to my online video tutorial group to accompany each kit. These were very popular during our last lockdown and I have continued to offer classes this way ever since.”

For more details, call 07704 086640 or see Facebook.