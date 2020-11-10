A Burnham-On-Sea florist is set to hold a series of Covid-secure festive workshops on making Christmas wreaths this December.

The sessions will be held at the Batch Country Hotel near Lympsham and are being run by Burnham’s Rosemary’s Florist.

Florist Angela and her team from Rosemary’s florist will be on hand to guide participants throughout, helping them create their own traditional foliage Christmas door wreath, and supplying everything needed, including festive foliage and natural decorations.

A spokesperson from Rosemary’s Florist says: “Why not make your very own Christmas decoration this year? Come and enjoy a festive filled afternoon with a small group of friends or family.”

“Throughout the workshop, unlimited tea and coffee will be available. And after your festive wreath is complete, tuck into a selection of fresh sandwiches, warm homemade scones with local jam, plus Christmas cakes and chocolate logs.”

The workshops will be held at the Batch Country House Hotel. The workshops will be held on Saturday 5th of December, Saturday 12th of December, Saturday 19th of December [table “” not found /]

.

To book a workshop, call or email the Batch Country House Hotel on 01934 750 371 or via email at info@batchcountryhouse.co.uk

Tables can hold a maximum of six people only. All workshops are Covid secure.