A small number of socially-distanced Burnham-On-Sea residents walked the route of the town’s carnival on Monday night (November 9th) on the date that the procession had been scheduled to take place before the Covid pandemic hit.

A firework was also fired into the sky next to the Tesco roundabout at 7.30pm, the exact same time that a firework usually marks the start of the carnival procession.

Carnival Chief Marshall Brad Loveridge said: “A small number of us took our daily exercise by walking the route of the carnival while keeping socially distanced, all to keep the carnival spirit alive.”

Among those on the walk was carnival enthusiast Derek Gawn, pictured top, whose dog was decorated with twinkling lights for the evening. “I have been taking part in the carnivals for over 30 years and just wanted to show my support for the event,” he said.

Burnham’s procession would have been held on Monday evening but carnival organisers from across Somerset made the decision earlier this year to call all Somerset’s carnivals off due to the pandemic.

Burnham-On-Sea.com dipped into its archives and gave readers a chance to relive the video highlights of last year’s event to keep the carnival spirit alive – see the video here.

The 2021 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival is scheduled to take place on Monday November 8th.