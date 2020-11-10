British Transport Police have today released CCTV images following a report of an assault at Bridgwater Railway station.

The incident happened at 5pm on Monday 5 October when a woman was attacked at the station.

A Police spokesman says: “She was punched several times and kicked, suffering facial injuries in the process.”

“Officers would like to speak to the woman in the images who may have information that could help their investigation.”

“Anyone who knows them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. In both cases quote reference number 382 of 05/10/20.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.