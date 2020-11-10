New railings have been installed in a Burnham-On-Sea car park in a fresh bid to halt the problem of late night anti-social driving by ‘boy racers’.

Sedgemoor District Council has installed the low railings across the Pier Street car park to separate the parking bays in the main parking area and at the back of B&M.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, council spokeswoman Claire Faun says: “The low railings are there to try and stop the ‘boy racers’ doing handbrake turns and doughnuts in the car park.”

“It was one of the solutions that Police and our community safety team to tackle the anti-social behaviour problem in a multi-owned, entranced and used car park.”

Nearby residents say they are pleased to see action being taken to address the problems but they are waiting to see how effective the railings are.