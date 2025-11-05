15 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Nov 05, 2025
Highbridge Darts Academy launches with record-breaking first session
News

Highbridge Darts Academy launches with record-breaking first session

Burnham-On-Sea.com
Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A brand-new junior darts academy in Highbridge has kicked off in style with a record-breaking debut session.

The Mike Gregory JDC Junior Darts Academy, which welcomes children aged 7–17 of all abilities, held its first-ever session last week — and organisers say it was a brilliant start.

A total of 12 juniors took part, including two transfers from the Radstock academy and ten brand-new players eager to begin their darts journey.

The session featured a mix of fun and competitive challenges, including Nine Lives, Bullseye, and the official JDC challenge, followed by round-robin singles matches. Organisers praised the players for their effort, skill, and sportsmanship throughout.

There were standout moments too: Tai smashed the MGDA record with a score of 1308 in the JDC challenge, while Reggie hit Highbridge Academy’s first-ever 180 — a proud moment for the team.

A spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled with the turnout and the energy from all the juniors. Huge thanks to our academy team and the parents who helped with scoring and marking — your support means everything.”

The academy is currently full, but juniors interested in joining the waiting list can email mgda_highbridge@outlook.com.

Pictured: Jamie Harris of Somerset Darts Promotions with Clive Dix, founder of the Radstock academy, alongside the participating juniors.

