Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Nov 05, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea seafront fireworks collection raised £1,700 for local charities

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club has thanked residents and visitors for their generous support after raising £2,780 for local charities over two days of festive fundraising.

The club and its helpers collected just over £1,700 during the town’s popular seafront fireworks display on Sunday, followed by £1,080 during Monday’s Carnival, where the Rotary Santa Train made its seasonal debut.

A spokesperson says: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who donated and supported us — your generosity makes a real difference.”

Special thanks were also extended to Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets, Army Cadets, and the Rotary Helpers Group, whose efforts helped make the fundraising possible.

