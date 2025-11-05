Somerset’s coastal challenge walk celebrates another successful year

The second annual 80 Miles in Eight Days Challenge Walk has been hailed a great success, with 23 walkers covering a combined 500 miles along Somerset’s spectacular coastline.

Organised by the Somerset Trail Partnership in collaboration with Exmoor National Park, the event took participants along the South West Coast Path and the King Charles III England Coast Path, showcasing everything from moorlands and farmland to sweeping beaches and estuaries.

Among the walkers were Richard Taylor and Richard Pinnington, who completed the full eight-day challenge. “Well done to the Richards. Completing this walk in the timescale is not easy,” said Isobel Pring of the Somerset Trail Partnership. “The first two days are packed with steep climbs, and the final ascent up Brean Down demands a last burst of energy.”

The walk began in sunshine at County Gate near the Devon border and finished eight days later atop Brean Down, with participants praising the camaraderie and stunning views. Feedback included: “Such a great walk and beautiful scenery,” and “I really enjoyed my four days of walking—good company and perfect weather.”

The event also met its fundraising goal of £700 for The Outdoor Guide Foundation’s Waterproofs and Wellies Campaign, which will provide two sets of waterproofs and wellies—ten pairs each—for two coastal primary schools in Somerset.

Looking ahead, 2026 will mark the tenth anniversary of the opening of the King Charles III England Coast Path between Minehead and Brean Down. The Trail Partnership plans to run the challenge walk again and hopes to introduce circular walks throughout the year, with coastal partners invited to help host and sponsor future events.

For more details, visit www.somersetcoastfestival.co.uk.