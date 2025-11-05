EDF gets go-ahead for Hinkley Point B decommissioning

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has formally granted permission for EDF Energy to begin the decommissioning of Hinkley Point B, marking a major milestone in the site’s transition following the end of its operational life.

The decision follows a public consultation and a detailed project assessment report, with consent given under the Nuclear Reactors (Environmental Impact Assessment for Decommissioning) Regulations, 1999.

Hinkley Point B ceased electricity generation in August 2022 after 46 years of service. Since then, both reactors have been defueled in preparation for the next phase.

Nicola Fauvel, Station Director at Hinkley Point B, said: “We welcome the consent granted by ONR to start decommissioning at Hinkley Point B. Since generation ended, the Hinkley team has been working rigorously to remove all the spent fuel from the site.”

“That job is nearing completion and today’s significant milestone paves the way for the next chapter in the life of the station and the safe and efficient decommissioning of Hinkley Point B.”

The site will be transferred to Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) “in due course”, according to ONR. NRS will oversee the full decommissioning process, including demolition of buildings, site clearance, and restoration. NRS currently manages 13 other sites, including neighbouring Hinkley Point A.

Dan Hasted, ONR’s Director of Regulation – Operating Facilities Directorate, added: “After careful assessment and public consultation, we are satisfied that EDF’s decommissioning plans for Hinkley Point B include appropriate measures to protect people and the environment. We will continue to proportionately regulate the site throughout the decommissioning phase.”

The project is expected to begin within five years from the date of consent. Both the Project Assessment Report and details of the Public Consultation are available to view on the ONR website.