Burnham-On-Sea carnival night collection raised £9,588.65 for good causes

A grand total of £9,588.65 was collected from spectators lining the route of Monday’s Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Carnival.

Organisers, pictured, say the total was significantly down from the £11,034.12 collected last year.

The amount collected is crucial as the funds are split between the collecting charities and the event itself, enabling it to be held next year.

Scores of volunteers from the local charities and community groups gathered together on Tuesday morning to count the thousands of coins that were donated, pictured here.

Carnival Chair Annalee New thanked spectators for their donations, telling Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The amount was down from last year, likely due to the late start and general financial climate, but we are very grateful to all those who attended and supported the carnival and the charities.”

“The late start was due to radio communication issues and a requirement of extra marshals after several dropped out at the last minute. They are essential to holding a safe event.

While the amount collected was down on last year, it was up on the 2023 total which was £8,652.17 – see previous collection totals below.

Visitors got to see over 60 entries parade through the town in a spectacle of colour and excitement, pictured here. See the Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2025 results.

Carnival collection totals in Burnham-On-Sea

The amount collected at the Highbridge & Burnham Carnival during recent years:

2025 – £9,588.65

£11,034.12 2023 – £8,652.17

£10,408 2021 – £2,331 (smaller walking carnival held in pandemic)

– No carnival due to pandemic 2019 – £11,116

– £12,769 2017 – £13,430 (all-time record total)

£12,944 2015 – £10,454

£11,645 2013 – £10,765

£9,400 2011 – £11,298

£9,400 2009 – £10,332

£9,600 2007 – £11,000

Pictured: Burnham’s Carnival count underway on Tuesday as volunteers counted thousands of coins