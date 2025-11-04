PHOTOS: Dazzling Burnham-On-Sea Carnival wows thousands of spectators

Large crowds turned out to watch Monday’s Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival when dozens of illuminated carts rolled through the town in a dazzling procession.

Thousands of spectators lined the route on a cool but dry evening to watch over 70 colourful entries. It followed a 45-minute delay at the start due to technical communication problems.

The parade was started by Mayor Cllr Mike Facey and was led by Burnham’s 2025 Carnival Queen Liz Malaiperuman alongside her two carnival Princesses – Phoebe Sue McDonnell and Phoebe Couchman – with Carnival Prince Rue Weetman.

Some of the biggest cheers of the evening from locals were for Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club with its colourful cart, Jewels of Arabia. See Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2025 Results.

Also near the front of the procession were Burnham’s Bike Knights motorbikes, a ling of Mini’s, plus local emergency services including Burnham Coastguards, the fire service, BARB and the RNLI.

Annalee New, Chair of Highbridge and Burnham Carnival, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was fantastic to see such large crowds out along the route enjoying another great procession.”

“The Carnival Committee would like to say some massive thank you’s: firstly, to all the hundreds of volunteers that come and helped over Carnival (Marshals, Collectors, Judges, etc), we couldn’t run the event without you.”

“We also thank the emergency services and council who advise and help us run a safe event as possible. To all the entrants who put hours and hours of work into creating such a spectacular event, like nothing else in the world.”

“To the crowds of spectators for lining the streets of our Procession Route and to anyone who has made a donation towards Carnival and the organisations we support. To anyone we have inconvenienced over the weekend, for bearing with us.”