Burnham and Highbridge gymnasts shine at South West Championships

Young gymnasts from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Monarchs Gymnastics Club delivered another outstanding weekend of performances at the South West Championships, with Squad 1 and 2 athletes stepping up to the challenge.

The club celebrated multiple podium finishes, including several first-place results, and praised every gymnast for their dedication and effort. Coaches and volunteer judges were also thanked for their tireless support throughout the weekend, helping to make the event a success.

Among the standout performances, Miaya and Emi, Tay and Carla, and Cai and Jack all secured first place in their categories. Matilda, Victoria and Fayth, Mya and Freya, and Eliza and Lacey earned second place finishes, while Rosie, Emi and Skye, along with Aeesha, Edee and Ava, placed third.

Other gymnasts achieved strong rankings across the board, with Shannon and Jasmine finishing fifth, Sanae and Margot and Katie and Evie both placing sixth, and Ivy and Cheylea and Seren, Ava and Imogen coming seventh.

Kathrine and Marnie placed eighth, Regan and Ava ninth, Erin, Poppy and Jorgie thirteenth, Raegan and Violet fourteenth, and Molly and Lilah fifteenth.

Monarchs Gymnastics continues to build on its reputation for excellence, with more competitions ahead for these talented young athletes. I can also help you draft a celebratory social media post or newsletter shoutout to spotlight their achievements.