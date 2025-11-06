13.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Nov 06, 2025
News

Tiny mice steal hearts at Secret World Wildlife Rescue near Burnham

Wildlife carers at Burnham-On-Sea’s Secret World Wildlife Rescue Centre have welcomed a flurry of baby mice in recent days, with two tiny arrivals already capturing the hearts of the team.

The first mouse, found alone but in good health, has shown a calm and relaxed nature. She’s now begun eating on her own — a huge milestone for such a small creature — and her eyes are just starting to open. Staff say they’re excited to watch her grow strong enough to return to the wild.

The second mouse is even smaller, discovered outside a disused barn with eyes still closed. Too young to survive alone, it is now receiving round-the-clock care from the centre’s dedicated wildlife team, including two-hourly feeds to help it grow stronger with each passing day.

A spokesperson for Secret World says: “These little mice remind us how important it is to act quickly when wildlife is found in need. Every life matters, no matter how small.”

Anyone who finds injured or orphaned wildlife can contact the centre’s 24-hour emergency advice line on 01278 783250.

