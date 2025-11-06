Burnbridge Wanderers U16 girls team sports new kits thanks to sponsorship

The Burnbridge Wanderers U16 girls team are proudly sporting their brand-new kit this season, thanks to sponsorship from TPS.

Team manager Harriet Jones shared her excitement, saying the players are having a strong season and that receiving a new kit has been “amazing for us.”

TPS, a company known for streamlining the home buying and selling process, expressed their pride in backing the club.

A spokesperson says: “The property industry is all about people, so we’re very proud to support Burnbridge Wanderers JFC and the brilliant work they do in our local community, helping young players develop both on and off the pitch.”

With over 150,000 families moved and counting, TPS continues to work with top property lawyers and estate agents across the country, using smart technology to make moving home faster and less stressful.

Burnbridge Wanderers are also on the lookout for new talent. They’re hosting an open morning this Saturday, 8th November, at King Alfred School from 9:30am to noon.

Anyone interested in joining a friendly grassroots football club is warmly invited to come along and learn more.