Cult classic ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ coming to Burnham’s Princess Theatre

The Worle Operatic and Dramatic Society (WODS) are set to return to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre and Arts Centre this November with their latest production — the delightfully offbeat musical Little Shop of Horrors.

Running from Thursday 20th to Saturday 22nd November, with evening performances at 7:30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2:30pm, the show promises a riot of laughs, catchy tunes, and a touch of sci-fi madness.

Audiences will follow the story of Seymour Krelborn, a timid florist who discovers a mysterious plant with a taste for fame — and human blood. With its tongue-in-cheek humour, unforgettable characters, and a toe-tapping musical score, this Broadway and Hollywood favourite is guaranteed to entertain.

A spokesperson for WODS said: “We’re thrilled to bring this cult classic to Burnham. It’s quirky, colourful, and packed with energy — perfect for audiences of all ages.”

Tickets are available now via www.worleoperatic.co.uk/tickets.