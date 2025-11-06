Over 500 entries pour in for Highbridge Festival of The Arts as dance slots fill fast

Organisers of the 78th Highbridge Festival of The Arts have reported a flurry of entries as registration opened this week for the popular annual event, which will run from Monday 9th to Saturday 21st March 2026.

Festival Secretary Clare Catcheside said over 550 entries were received within the first 24 hours, with dance classes filling rapidly and Thursday’s slots already closed. She urged entrants not to delay and to use the online forms at www.highbridgefestival.org.uk to secure their place.

There is still plenty of time to enter the Speech & Drama and Music Sections, with full syllabuses available on the festival website. New for 2026 are Open Mic sessions in both Music and Speech & Drama. These relaxed, non-competitive evenings aim to give performers a taste of the festival atmosphere without the pressure of formal adjudication. Feedback will be available on request, or participants can simply enjoy sharing their talents with a supportive audience.

The Festival begins on Monday 9 March with two days of Speech & Drama at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea, followed by Dance from Wednesday 11 to Sunday 15 March. The Music Section will take place at St John’s Church in Highbridge from Tuesday 18 to Saturday 21 March, featuring a wide range of instrumental and vocal performances including soloists, duets, ensembles, and school choirs.

Audiences are warmly encouraged to attend, with most days offering entry via a £3 wristband. Festival Chairman Mary Lawrence said the event is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy hours of live performance and perhaps witness the early steps of future stars like Darcey Bussell, David Tennant or Charlotte Church. A full Festival Timetable will be published in the new year.