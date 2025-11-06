Burnham Carnival organisers issue apology after delays to start of parade

The organisers of the Highbridge & Burnham-On-Sea Carnival have issued an apology following a delayed start to this year’s eagerly anticipated event.

Crowds who gathered along the town’s streets on carnival night were left waiting longer than expected as the procession was held up by 45 minutes to unforeseen issues.

A spokesperson for the committee said: “The Highbridge & Burnham on Sea Carnival Committee extends its apologies for the delayed commencement of the event.”

“This delay was attributed to unforeseen radio communication issues and an urgent need for additional marshals, following several last-minute withdrawals.”

“As you are aware, both elements are critical for ensuring the safety and smooth operation of such an event.”

”We initiated the carnival promptly once new radios were distributed and marshals were strategically positioned, thereby re-establishing a secure route.”

“We express our sincere gratitude to all individuals who volunteered their time and support on the night to ensure the event’s success.”

“We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming everyone back next year.”

The committee is now looking ahead to next year’s event and is encouraging anyone with feedback to get in touch via email at info@hboscarnival.org.uk.