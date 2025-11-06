New Japanese restaurant ‘Ebisu’ set to open in Burnham-On-Sea

A new Japanese restaurant is preparing to open its doors in Burnham-On-Sea, bringing a fresh culinary offering to the town centre.

Ebisu, which already operates a popular branch in Weston-super-Mare, is set to launch its latest outlet on College Street in the premises formerly occupied by Dragon Rise takeaway, which closed last year.

A spokesman for the restaurant told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re aiming to open in December or January, depending on the progress of our refurbishment. It’s a great location and we’re excited to bring something new to Burnham.”

The restaurant will serve freshly made, high-quality sushi, noodles, and curries — a menu that the team says will offer something “really different for Burnham.”

Ebisu’s Weston branch has been running successfully for seven years, and the company is now expanding with plans for a third outlet in Taunton following the Burnham launch.

In addition to the dine-in service, Ebisu will offer deliveries via Uber Eats, making it easier for residents to enjoy Japanese cuisine from the comfort of their homes. Renovation work is currently underway to transform the former takeaway into a modern dining space.