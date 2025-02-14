Highbridge funeral director opens expanded premises in town to coincide with 15th anniversary

A funeral director in Highbridge has this week opened an expanded premises in the town to coincide with its 15th anniversary.

Ashley Edwards Funeral Directors has moved into its new premises at 9 Church Street.

Ashley says: “This month marks 15 years since we opened the office at 10 Church Street. In that time, it has been a great honour and a privilege to have been involved in helping so many people say goodbye to their loved ones.”

“Over this time the profession has changed markedly. We continue to work with Golden Charter Funeral Plans, adhering to the guidance of the regulatory FCA.”

“We have also seen the opening of Sedgemoor Crematorium, a valuable resource that better serves our local vicinity.”

“This week we are moving to 9 Church Street and have expanded our facilities to enable us to better serve our community.”

“The expanded facilities give a lot more space, including a new family room for privacy away from the office area to help provide more comfort for people.”