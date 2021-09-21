Highbridge’s Isleport recycling centre will be reverting to winter opening hours from Friday October 1st.

Somerset’s 16 recycle sites will go over to their winter timetables and at Highbridge the weekday opening on Wednesdays to Fridays will be 9am to 5pm (instead of 9am-6pm over the summer). Weekend opening will remain 9am to 4pm.

With recycling rates of up to 72%, Somerset’s recycle sites network is open every day of the year except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day to take dozens of materials.

Summer hours will return on Friday 1st April, 2022.

For more information on each recycle site, including opening schedules, details of charged materials, and van and trailer permits, click on recycling centres at somersetwaste.gov.uk.