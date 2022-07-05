Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy has this week hosted a special event to jointly mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion, plus The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands conflict.

The school hosted the Royal British Legion and the Mayor of Burnham and Highbridge for the triple event on Monday (July 4th).

Special guests and dignitaries joined students and staff at the school for the special event.

First they marked the 100 years of The Royal British Legion with the dedication of a Rowan Tree, which features the school’s colours through the year in blossom and bright red berries.

Then they unveiled a plaque for The Queen’s Jubilee, which was followed by a cream tea served by students. There were also displays of special memories.

Students and staff had made dozens of displays from 100 years of history connected with the area, the school and events.

John Crosby, Chairman of Burnham and District Royal British Legion, was the guest of honour along with the Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard plus veterans and others from the RBL.

John said at the event: “I’m delighted to dedicate this Rowan Tree, chosen because of its blossom in the spring and bright red berries in the autumn – all school colours. I hope it grows and flourishes for many years to come.”

Principal Dan Milford added: “This was a really lovely event. It was a real honour to host our special guests and to commemorate three massive events in the history of our school and country.”