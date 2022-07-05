Town councillors are set to consider two contentious planning applications from Burnham Holiday Village this evening (Wednesday).

Burnham Holiday Village has submitted a retrospective planning application for the erection of a new outdoor entertainment stage at its holiday park.

It comes after plans by the Burnham-On-Sea holiday park to change its premises license were given the go-ahead with several conditions attached in April, as we reported here.

Haven has now submitted a retrospective application seeking full planning permission for the “erection of an outdoor stage” at the park.

Haven’s application says: “The proposed stage has a width of 16.77m and is 4.76m in height. A large LED screen is proposed which is approx 4.8m x 2.88m, over which is a roof canopy.”

A second application has also been submitted covering the “erection of a mini aerial adventure, bungee trampoline, jump tower with climbing wall and a container bar.”

Sedgemoor District Council is currently welcoming comments on the applications. This evening’s Town Council meeting will be held at 7pm.
 
