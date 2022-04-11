Residents living near Burnham-On-Sea’s Haven Holiday Village have given their reaction to the decision by Sedgemoor District Council’s Licensing Panel to approve the holiday park’s changes to its premises license for entertainment.

The council announced the approval on Friday, subject to Haven meeting several conditions, as outlined in a Decision Notice, as reported here.

Residents who were opposed to the plans over noise concerns say the Panel’s decision shows that they were listened to since the holiday park’s outdoor alcohol sale hours have been cut from those originally planned. Also, several types of entertainment – including boxing and wrestling – have been removed by Haven, and the time window that music and films can be shown on the stage has been reduced.

In a statement issued on Monday, a group of the residents says: “The residents surrounding The Haven Holiday Village would like to thank Sedgemoor’s Licensing Panel for their support.”

“In response to Haven’s request to vary the license issued without public knowledge during lockdown, they have not only drastically cut the hours that alcohol sales are permitted on site but they have also made it clear to Haven that they have to legalise the structures they want to put onsite by going through to Planning system they have tried so hard to avoid just like anyone else. Without a legal bar, Shakey’s Law does not apply either – so no broadcasting or performances either.”

“We are confident that when Haven eventually manage to enter a complete application the Planners will also recognise that this sort of development is inappropriate in the midst of a residential estate only feet from our homes.”

“The overwhelming weight of the objections from the residents and the townsfolk clearly tells Haven that we will fight their attempt to change the flavour of our lovely town.”

“The proposed development would include a container bar, a large Glastonbury-type stage and screen, along with several huge structures better suited to the fairground at Brean.”

“Their plans include film shows, live entertainment and sports events till 11 o’clock and bar sales for over 15 hours a day, 7 days a week and 264 days a year.”

“Haven claim there is huge demand for such a venture but not a single letter of support was received. Haven have already been granted permission for this sort of development in many of their other 37 locations throughout the UK so there would seem to be plenty of choice available already. It’s just not welcomed here and is not the sort of activity you can impose on hundreds of families who are entitled to the quiet enjoyment of their homes.”

“Almost 300 townsfolk joined the protest by signing the petition at GW Hurleys Newsagents and we would like to thank them for their support and Colin for his help also. It’s still there if anyone wishes to add their name and will make substantial evidence at the Planning meeting. We will have to raise the objections all over again to stop them getting planning permission.”

“Lastly, we would like to express our appreciation for all the legal help we received from The Environmental Law Foundation who do such sterling work supporting campaigners round the UK ensuring their concerns are represented and heard. We were, thank you.”