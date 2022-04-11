New Zumba and Fitsteps Dance exercise classes are set to start at Berrow Village Hall and DanceFit Studios in Burnham-On-Sea.

Paula Stitch, a dance fitness instructor specialising in Fitsteps and Zumba, is currently running a Fitsteps class in Brent Knoll on Monday mornings and is now expanding her local community classes.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I have a passion for dancing and have been involved in stage and ballroom dancing since my childhood.”

“I have been lucky to travel around the UK performing in stage shows and competing regularly at the famous Blackpool Tower ballroom.”

“I have been teaching dance fitness for the last 15 years in Surrey in an array of sports centres and schools and am in Somerset to bring dance into the community.”

“I truly believe in the positive impact dance can bring to both your physical and mental wellbeing at any age and level of experience.”

“I’m setting up new classes in the area with Zumba at Berrow Village Hall and Fitsteps at DanceFit in Love Lane, Burnham-On-Sea.”

“It will start off with two free launch classes for you to come along and try the classes out! After the launch, weekly classes will start from the following week.”

Fitsteps is a dance-based fitness programme developed by ex Strictly Come Dancing Pros Ian Waite and Natalie Lowe in conjunction with Mark Foster. It combines the graceful steps of the ballroom with the up tempo steps of the Latin Dances to give you a full body workout.

Zumba, the inspiring Latin-based dance fitness class, is probably the best known and one of the most popular programmes. It features high and low intensity intervals that help and improve fitness, to the latin rhythms.

“My classes are welcoming, fun and full of energy – nO dance experience is needed, just come along & dance with me,” she adds.

To book a free place at either of the classes, register yourself on Gym Catch using the link below and then book on her page ‘Paula’s Dance Fitness’. Places are limited. More at: https://gymcatch.com/app/provider/4618