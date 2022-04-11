Burnham-On-Sea Library will be closed to customers on Wednesday (April 13th) due to ongoing maintenance work.

Nathan Crook, Library Supervisor, says: “In order to install replacement doors to the main entrance of the library as part of the continuing decarbonisation works, the library won’t be open on Wednesday 13th April.”

“Whilst this is regretful we have no choice to close in order to allow contractors to work in this area.”

“Any loans that would be due for return will be extended past 13th April. All being well, normal service will be resumed Thursday 14th April at 10am.”