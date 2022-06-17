A student from King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge has put in a brilliant performance at the South West Chef of the Year finals.

Poppy competed against six very strong finalists from across Somerset and earned praise from the judges.

The judges took time to speak to Poppy about her dish and were very complimentary about everything and said she had narrowly missed out on the top prizes.

Earlier this week, Poppy designed and prepared her own menu and sourced everything locally, as per the rules.

Her teachers and the judges at the South West Cheft of The Year singled out her skill of hassleback potatoes and perfectly cooked pork for her praise.

Teacher Natasha King said: “Poppy was a credit to the school at the event with comments around her cleanliness, efficient working and calmness.”