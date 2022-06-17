Psychic Medium Craig Morris is set to visit Burnham-On-Sea this month as he brings his UK tour to The Princess Theatre.

Craig will be visiting will be visiting The Princess Theatre on Wednesday 22nd June at 7.30pm for an evening of mediumship.

He says the evening will “connect to loved ones on the other side.”

A spokesman says: “Craig works with the fun, laughter and, most importantly, the love between the two worlds and showing you that your loved ones who have crossed over are simply a thought away.”

Tickets, priced at £13 each, are available by calling The Princess Box Office on 01278 784464 or online here