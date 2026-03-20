Highbridge town centre sees opening of new Dermoda Studio & Training store

Highbridge town centre has welcomed a stylish new addition to its high street with the opening of Dermoda Studio & Training.

The new studio at 9 Market Street offers tattooing, body piercing, laser tattoo removal and professional training, all within a space designed to feel relaxed, inclusive and full of positive energy.

Dermoda has been created to give visitors a welcoming experience, whether they are stepping in for their first piercing or adding a new tattoo to their collection.

The studio’s interior has been brought to life with the help of local businesses, making the project a true community effort and a vibrant boost for the town centre.

The studio is led by owner Leila Browning, who also works as a trainer, tattoo artist and body piercer. She is joined by Liz and Megan, both tattoo apprentices and qualified piercers, resident tattoo artist Dee, and laser technician Sonia.

Together, they aim to offer a friendly, professional environment where clients feel comfortable and confident from the moment they walk in.

Dermoda is also set to play a role in supporting future artists. The studio provides CPD‑accredited training in tattooing and body piercing, offering small group sessions, hands‑on experience and ongoing support for those looking to enter the industry.

Speaking at the opening, Leila said the goal was to create a space that feels welcoming while maintaining high standards.

She added that the team wants everyone who visits — whether for a tattoo, piercing, laser removal or training — to leave feeling great.

With its mix of creativity, professionalism and community spirit, Dermoda Studio & Training is expected to become a popular new destination in Highbridge. See more here.