Burnham’s Princess Theatre hosts Easter community event

Burnham‑On‑Sea’s Princess Theatre is inviting local residents to “hop into spring” with a special ‘Easter Eggs‑travaganza’ event next month.

The community afternoon will be held on Wednesday 1st April 2026 at 2.30pm, offering live music from popular performer Will Blake, a delicious cream tea, and the chance to win prizes in a raffle.

The Theatre says the event is designed to bring people together for a relaxed and cheerful celebration of the season, whether attending with family, friends, or simply looking for a welcoming afternoon out.

The Easter Eggs‑travaganza is part of the Princess Theatre & Arts Centre’s regular programme of community events, supported by a Somerset Community Fund grant awarded in 2025.

Tickets are priced at £5.50 for over‑65s and £11.50 for under‑65s. More details and booking information can be found on the Princess Theatre website.