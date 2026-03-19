£15,000 earth bund approved to deter traveller encampments on Burnham seafront lawns

Burnham‑On‑Sea and Highbridge Town Council has this week decided to proceed with a £15,000 project to create a new earth bund – or earth bank – along Burnham’s lawns to deter travellers from setting up encampments there.

The proposals were given the go-ahead by town councillors at a meeting on Tuesday evening (March 17th).

Several councillors questioned whether the bund would be included as part of wider plans to address the issue of travellers visiting other areas of Burnham such as car parks, and it was noted that separate solutions are being pursued for those.

They also questioned whether large stone boulders would be more suitable to the seafront, however the Town Clerk told the meeting that those would cost an estimate £100,000.

Councillors noted that the bund would grass over quickly and that flowers would be planted along it. A vote saw councillors unanimously in favour of the bund proposal.

It comes as concerns have grown in recent years about traveller incursions along the seafront lawns. Last year saw a notable spike in unauthorised encampments, and several groups have already been used The Esplanade lawns in 2026.

In response, a series of meetings have been held involving residents, business owners, Town Councillors, Somerset Council officers, police representatives, and MP Ashley Fox. The discussions focused on practical steps to deter future encampments and protect public spaces.

Somerset Council has since proposed constructing a bund – a raised earth mound – along the grassed area from the Sailing Club to Quantock Court to prevent vehicle access.

Somerset Council has offered to provide labour for the project but it requested a financial contribution from the Town Council to cover the cost of materials.

The council says the total cost of the materials is estimated at around £15,000. Town Council officers have identified potential funding sources, including a £5,000 underspend from the recent Priory Gardens bund project, and £10,000 from its reserves.

The building of the new bund will go ahead as soon as possible before the main tourist season.