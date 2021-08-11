Young people in Highbridge are leading the way in establishing their own new theatre in their town.

Seed has commissioned Somerset Youth Theatre to help local young people to create Highbridge Youth Theatre Group and Youth Theatre Company.

Through weekly meetings at Churchfield School, the young people have had fun and already learnt skills in improvisation, physical theatre & devising.

They are now excited to start working with innovative theatre circus company Pirates of the Carabina, and community theatre specialists Actiontrack through this month’s Summer School.

At the Summer school, the young people will work with local Theatre maker Selina Keedwell, Pirates of the Carabina and Actiontrack to create their own original performance, using theatre skills and aerial circus.

Selina told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our aim is for young people to have a safe place to explore, create and find their voice through theatre.”

“The ideas and the shows come from the young people and we work with professionals to give them the skills to help turn these ideas into a show for local audiences.”

“We believe young people are brilliant Artists and they all have the ability to make and create new work.”

There are a few places remaining for the Highbridge Youth Theatre Summer School, from 10am-4pm 23rd, 24th August (11-18yrs) and 25th-26th August (6-11yrs).

Places are free, but booking is essential. For more information, and to book, email: info@somersetyt.com