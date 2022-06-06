Highbridge’s Southwell Gardens Trust and Burnbridge Football Club teamed up over the Jubilee weekend to hold two successful events.

A sports day was held on Saturday at the Highbridge Rec Ground and a craft fair was held in Southwell Gardens on Sunday.

The Trust’s Sharon Reid says: “Saturday’s free sports event was hosted by Burnbridge FC, with Darrel Conibeer overseeing.”

“In conjunction with the football club, the Trust at Southwell House catered for all those who took part and spectators. Two participating groups pulled out due to the weather, although it did stay dry during the whole event.”

”This was a free community event with a bit of funding being raised by the refreshments raising £170.15.”

Sunday saw the Trust’s event take place at Southwell House where crafters turned up with their wares.

“Thanks to Russell Chedzoy from Bay Tree Upholstery, we were loaned his fantastic Royal chair, enabling us to hold a photobooth and raise funds.”

”A few crafters cancelled due to the weather, but we were lucky that the rain held off. Money raised from the refreshments raised £285.50.”

“Organising these two days, it is hoped that the community can see that a few dedicated people are keen to have events in the town. This wouldn’t be the case if it wasn’t for a handful of dedicated volunteers who it goes without saying are appreciated by all.”