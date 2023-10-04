Highbridge’s Churchfield School is to hold an open day when parents of prospective new pupils can visit the facilities and meet the team who run it.

The event will be held on Tuesday October 10th at 10am, 2pm and 4pm for parents and guardians who have a child due to start in September 2024.

Claire Howell, headteacher, says: “We invite you to view our school and meet the staff on October 10th. There will be guided tours at 10am, 2pm and 4pm.”

“Please telephone to book a viewing on 01278 782743. We look forward to seeing you there.”

The school is part of the successful Bath and Wells Multi Academy Trust.