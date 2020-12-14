A food and gifts parcel drop is set to be carried out by the team at Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub.

The hub’s traditional Christmas Eve parcel drop will be taking place and items are coming in ready for the team to deliver to those most in need.

The hub’s decorations are up, the tree has been dressed and preparations for a Community Cafe Christmas lunch are also underway.

Jane Macpherson, Project Development Manager at Morland Community Hub, says: “Some of our much requested groups have safely returned with their regular bookings.”

“Following our traditional Christmas Eve food/gifts parcel drop, as per last year, items are coming in ready for the team to deliver to those most in need. Last week, we wrapped the huge amount of boxes needed on the day.”

“We would like to thank all those wonderful colleagues and volunteers who have given up their valuable time to help and the local people who have given so generously so far.”

“The Morland Community Hub has been giving support throughout the two lockdowns, by donating computer equipment, knitting supplies, food parcels and is always there with a listening ear.”

“Community is needed more than ever this year and as always we look to be a part of it.”