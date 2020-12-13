Hundreds of knitted ‘stars of hope’ have been spread around Highbridge this weekend in a festive ‘yarn bombing’ that aims to spread positivity.

The 700 stars have been knitted by local people and distributed across the town for residents to find and take away.

Organiser Rev Dan Crouch from St. John’s Church told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Local people, and those from as far afield as Wales, have kept themselves busy and their knitting needles on the go to produce the stars of hope.”

“One local person who lost a loved one this year has knitted 86 stars, each star representing a year of their loved one’s life.”

He adds: “The stars have been quarantined prior to their distribution, and were spread across the town by people wearing masks, retaining space between one another and regularly sanitizing their hands.”

In previous years angels, candles, and choir singers have been spread throughout the town, and they have often been advertising events and services at St. John’s Church.

He adds: “This year, rather than advertising these events, we just thought that the stars would simply spread a little much-needed hope in our town. We hope they are appreciated.”

“We would love to receive some pictures of them when they are found, either on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/stjohnshighbridge or sent by email to stjohnsofficehighbridge@gmail.com.”

“We would also love to receive pictures from anyone who has managed to collect the full set – angel, candle, choir singer and now a star. May you find hope for yourself this Christmas.”