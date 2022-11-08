The team at Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Hillview Carnival Club celebrated a successful night on their home circuit on Monday (November 7th).

The impressive Hillview cart, called ‘Children of the Revolution’, won awards for ‘best local entry’ and ‘Chairman’s local choice’ and it also came second in the ‘juvenile feature’ category behind Marina Sydenham during Monday’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival.

The 12 children performing on the cart were given plenty of applause and warm support along the carnival route as they performed their routines to the strains of the catchy song ‘Children of the Revolution’ by T Rex.

The team of 20 volunteers received plenty of cheers and claps from supporters along the route of the carnival.

Duncan Britton, chairman at Hillview, thanked local people for their support last night and added that the club has received a grat deal of praise for its cart this year, which has the club’s most complex design yet.

The club’s Julia Rosser adds: “We are very proud to present our entry ‘Children of the Revolution’ for this year’s carnival season. The theme on the cart this year sees our children thrust into a Victorian world where they have to work for their supper in a world of heavy machinery and dirty conditions.”

“We have had a very difficult couple of years where Covid prevented us from building and performing, and subsequently we lost many members. We have managed to pull through those dark times and have 12 children returning to perform together with 6 new members aged from seven years old.”

“Our building team has developed and grown and we have a fabulous quality cart to entertain you with this year.”

“We are eternally grateful to the local businesses who continue to support us and for everyone that has attended our fundraising events – without you, the children would have no cart to perform on! We hope to see as many of you clapping and cheering us on, especially if it rains as it means so much to us to know that you appreciate what we do.”