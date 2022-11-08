Sedgemoor District Council is to offer free parking in its Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge car parks on the four weekends leading up to Christmas, it has announced this week.

The authority confirmed the news this week following previous calls from Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade for the charges to be lifted to help traders over the festive period.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun says: “Sedgemoor District Council is pleased to announce that it will be offering free parking in all of its car parks for the four weekends before Christmas.”

“People will be able to park without charge in all eighteen of the council-owned car parks across Sedgemoor on Saturday 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th December.”

“Especially given the additional impacts of Covid-19 on the local economy, Sedgemoor District Council is keen to support our many local and varied traders in the towns and villages across Sedgemoor and give residents and visitors an added incentive to shop locally in the festive season.”

“There will be notices on the tariff machines in the car parks advising of the free parking.”

“SDC is also waiving charges from 4pm on Saturday 26th November in its Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea car parks to support both towns’ Christmas lights switch-on events.”

Burnham-On-Sea Christmas lights switch-on will take place on November 26th.