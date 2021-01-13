A Burnham-On-Sea solicitor firm’s property has been named as a finalist in a national competition.

The Law Society Gazette has this week featured Tregunter House, pictured, which is the base for Holley & Steer solicitors.

The property is in the finals of the Gazette’s competition to find the ‘most aesthetically pleasing Solicitors Offices in the UK’.

The historic building is located near St Andrew’s Church, as pictured here. It was bought by John Gunter, who was a confectioner and partner in Gunters of Berkeley Square from 1820 and appears as a confectioner in a list of Queen Victoria’s tradesmen in the 1840s.

John Gunter, who lived from 1788-1856, was a resident of Burnham-On-Sea who also championed public health for all, including residents of Burnham, and even improved provision for sewerage in the town and local area.

In his day, confectioners were the most highly regarded of all the trades involved in food preparation. In Burnham he was a member of the first Local Board of Health. This was key to getting the town’s first sewers and water supply.