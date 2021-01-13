Levels of Coronavirus infection have started to fall across parts of Somerset, according to the latest official figures.

The Government data shows that while there were more than 200 positive Covid tests in Somerset during the latest 24-hour period, infection rates have fallen.

The 215 new cases consisted of 47 in Sedgemoor (including the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area) which is down 7.7 per cent from the previous week. There have been 79 new cases in South Somerset, 58 in Somerset West & Taunton, and 31 in Mendip.

The rolling seven-day rate of infection has dipped in three of the four Somerset districts, including Sedgemoor.

Sadly, there have been 11 deaths in Sedgemoor during the past week of people who had tested positive for Covid within 28 days.

The overall total of positive tests in each district since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,420 in South Somerset; 3,748 in Somerset West & Taunton; 3,518 in Sedgemoor; and 2,158 in Mendip. The county total is 12,844.