Beach walkers were surprised to find a large buoy washed up on the high tide in Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday (January 12th).

The large yellow navigation buoy washed up on the beach in front of Marine Cove gardens, as pictured here.

The Deputy Harbour Master for the Port of Bridgwater says: “It’s a Sailing Club racing mark, either from Stert or Maddock’s Slade. It would appear to be a failure of a chain link or shackle.”

“The buoy and chain have been moved off the beach and temporarily sit on the top concrete foreshore steps close to the day mark of the leading line for the Port of Bridgwater. The club have been made aware and will retrieve from the current location.”