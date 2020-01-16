Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being invited to take a trip down memory lane when a nostalgic history talk is held.

Local historian John Strickland will give an illustrated slideshow at the Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge on Wednesday 5th February, from 2.00pm until 4.30pm.

John’s previous Highbridge history talk, held last autumn, was so popular and over-subscribed that this second talk has now been scheduled.

“Why not join us and travel back to a time when Highbridge had four brickworks, a saw mill and a busy market and the main employers were Morlands, Brensal Boats, Woodbury & Haines, Buncombe’s Steam Rollers, the Bristol Omnibus, the wharf and the railway,” John told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Tickets are priced at £4 to include light afternoon tea and must be either purchased from the Hub on Fridays from 9.00am until 2.00pm or by calling 01278 782766 or 07918 051689. Please note admittance is by ticket only and includes light afternoon tea.