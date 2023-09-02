Horse on the loose brings M5 traffic to a standstill in Somerset

A horse on the loose on the M5  caused long delays through Somerset on Saturday (September 2nd).

Traffic was halted in both directions between junction 20 (Clevedon) and junction 19 (Portishead) after the horse got out of a trailer and on to the carriageway.

Avon and Somerset Police officers attended to manage the traffic while the horse was safely returned to the trailer.

The incident caused congestion to junction 18 on the northbound side of the motorway and towards Weston and Burnham on the southbound side. The road was reopened at about 10.30am.

 
